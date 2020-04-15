Madysen Vlastuin caps high school career with second straight Player of the Year nomination

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Lennox senior Madysen Vlastuin is a five-year starter and rewrote the Orioles’ record book. She’s also a nominee for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year Award for a second consecutive season.

Madysen Vlastuin averaged 20 points per game during her senior season, her fifth at the varsity level, helping Lennox to a 21-1 record, but her attributes extend beyond experience and leadership.

“Her competitiveness, her willingness to get better, her willingness to get pushed in practice, and she gotten better every year she’s been here. She’ll go on and do great things at SDSU,” Lennox head coach Adam Quail said.

The Jackrabbits are getting a player that’s ready to work.

“I think I’m going to get a lot stronger. I think I’m going to get a lot quicker, a lot stronger, and I think that whole thing is just going to elevate my whole game,” Lennox senior Madysen Vlastuin said.

“Staying coachable and just embracing the physicality of the next level, a challenge for any high schooler going on to college. The game’s going to be faster, and just soak in everything your coaches and teammates tell you to do,” Quail said.

Vlastuin leaves Lennox as its all-time leading scorer and rebounder, building a legacy along the way.

“I”m really thankful for my time at Lennox. I think I’ll never forget this time that I’ve put in, and I think my legacy shows how much hard work I’ve put in over the years,” Vlastuin said.

She also earned back-to-back Player of the Year nominations.

“I think these awards can’t go without recognizing my teammates, so I’m very thankful for them, and my coaches, of course,” Vlastuin said.

“I’m proud of her and all the work she’s put in. She deserves all the recognition that she’s received and just very proud of her,” Quail said.

We’ll announce this year’s Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year winners during a 30-minute special Friday at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV. The special will include features on all ten nominees and a message from Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self.