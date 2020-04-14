Lincoln senior Morgan Hansen earns second straight Player of the Year nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln senior Morgan Hansen is once again a nominee for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year award. Hansen led the Patriots to three consecutive state tournament appearances and more than left her mark on the program.

Morgan Hansen is one of four members of the thousand-point club at Lincoln, and the Patriots’ all-time leader in rebounds. Head coach Matt Daly says her talent was obvious since day one.

“She knew coming in as a freshman that she had all the measurables to be a division one player. She had the length, she had the athleticism, she had the great shooting mechanics coming right in as a freshman, and to see her progress over the last four years has been amazing,” Lincoln head coach Matt Daly said.

Hansen is now a threat on offense from the block to beyond the three-point stripe, skills that will serve her well at the University of South Dakota.

“I’m there to get my teammates better and I’m also there to get better, as well. If I’m getting better and that means I get playing time, that means I get playing time. If I don’t, I’ve got to keep working to maybe get that playing time,” Lincoln senior Morgan Hansen said.

“The stakes get higher, you’re walking into a situation where you’re playing players that are just as long and just as athletic as you. She needs to continue to focus on getting better, focusing on the process, the little building blocks of being a better ball handler, being a better shooter, being a better defender,” Daly said.

“Honestly, I’ve just been thinking about everything. I want to get there and be as impactful as I can,” Hansen said.

A Player of the Year nominee for a second straight season, Hansen’s stats speak for themselves, but she can’t thank her teammates enough, especially the other eight seniors.

“Couldn’t have been done without them. They’ve gotten me better in practice and open gym, summer league, all the stuff you don’t really see, that’s when they’ve gotten me better and I really thank them for that,” Hansen said.

