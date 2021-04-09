Haleigh Timmer’s evolution nets Player of the Year nomination

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — St. Thomas More senior Haleigh Timmer is our fifth and final nominee for the KELOLAND Media Group/Sanford Pentagon Girls Player of the Year. Timmer has been a part of the Cavaliers varsity team since she was an eighth grader and with every passing year added something new to her game.

Haleigh Timmer dreamed of playing basketball at St. Thomas More.

“I just remember when I was a little girl looking up to everyone wearing these jerseys and just thinking that I want to be in their shoes someday,” St. Thomas More Senior Haleigh Timmer said.

Timmer’s abilities on the court caught the eye of Cavaliers Head Coach Brandon Kandolin when she was in sixth grade.

“At that point it was very obvious that she was quicker than some. She had this knack of getting to the basket,” St. Thomas More Head Coach Brandon Kandolin said.

Timmer started dressing for varsity during the state tournament as an 8th grader. It was around that time when she started developing aspirations of playing beyond high school.

“Having those role models in my middle school years kind of inspired me to play. And I also just love the game so I knew I wanted to continue on,” Timmer said.

By ninth grade, she started seeing regular playing time.

“Finally her freshman year, getting into games, she just had that ability. She knew what she had to do, she let the game kind of come to her. She didn’t force things,” Kandolin said.

She’s continued to put the work in each off season which helped pave the way for a sensational senior season in which she averaged more than 20 points and 7 rebounds per contest.

“Just her shot ability. She was able to create more. Last year I don’t think, she tried to create a lot, but this year, just her speed, her athleticism, her shot got so much quicker,” Kandolin said.

But her maturation didn’t stop with just her physical abilities.

“I started at the bottom of a freshman and I kind of looked up to all these people and they were leading me. I think as I grew up, I grew to learn those leadership qualities and apply them,” Timmer said.

Not only did Timmer make her dreams come true, but she leaves grateful for the opportunity.

“I feel honored just to have the chance to perform for STM and continue STM’s success,” Timmer said.

Timmer was a part of two Cavaliers state championships in her eighth and ninth grade seasons. She’s continuing her basketball career next year at SDSU.