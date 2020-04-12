Corsica-Stickney freshman Avery Broughton earns Player of the Year nomination

CORSICA, S.D. (KELO) — Corsica-Stickney standout Avery Broughton is a nominee for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year award. The freshman led the Jaguars to a perfect 24-0 record, and stood two wins shy of the program’s first-ever state championship.

The South Dakota high school state basketball tournaments were canceled last week, meaning Corsica-Stickney’s undefeated season will remain incomplete.

“That was pretty heartbreaking to be preparing for that semifinal game that morning at our practice and then on our way back to the hotel just get told we’ve got to pack up our stuff and leave, it’s postponed for now. It was rough,” Corsica-Stickney freshman Avery Broughton said.

“I got the call. I had to take a minute, and I think the girls knew because they heard the phone on the bus and they’re like, what’s going on, but I had to take a moment just to get composed,” Corsica-Stickney head coach Lorisa Broughton said.

The lack of a championship stings, but after scoring 1,200 points over the past three seasons, freshman Avery Broughton still has another three years to build a legacy.

“I figured her seventh grade year she was going to be ready. I didn’t know to what level, but I knew she could help us out,” Lorisa Broughton said.

Lorisa actually knew Avery was ready in sixth grade. As for playing for mom…

“Oh, it’s a good thing. We obviously have our moments where we don’t agree on stuff, but we always get along and it’s fun,” Avery Broughton said.

Broughton averaged 20 points and ten rebounds per game, and led the Jaguars in assists last season, but knows there’s room for improvement.

“Better on defense and moving my feet faster and just kind of getting all over and doing a bunch,” Avery Broughton said.

“Right now we’re working on left hand, developing a couple more moves so she can get her shot if she needs it and getting stronger,” Lorisa Broughton said.

Avery’s already piqued the interest of multiple college coaches, ranging from NAIA to Division I, but is most eager to rejoin her current team.

“I’m looking forward to the locker room with the girls and practices. That’s just the best part. I mean, playing the close games is really fun too, but the best part in being with your team,” Avery Broughton said.

The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year special will air Friday, April 17th at 6:30 p.m. The 30-minute special will include features on all ten nominees and a message from Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self.