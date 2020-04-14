A look back at the SD All-Star Players of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND Media Group Sanford Pentagon All-Star Awards Banquet enters its fourth year in 2020.

However, this year’s awards banquet will be a little different as there will be no banquet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The All-Star Awards Banquet features ten high school basketball athletes, five girls and five boys, as they each compete for the boys and girl’s player of the year award.

Last year, Tea Area’s Noah Freidel and Ethan’s Karly Gustafson each claimed their respective player of the year awards.

Year Girl’s Winner Boy’s Winner 2017 Myah Selland- Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Ethan Freidel- Tea Area 2018 Paiton Burckhard- Aberdeen Central A.J. Plitzuweit- Vermillion 2019 Karly Gustafon- Ethan Noah Freidel- Tea Area

The KELOLAND Sports team and Sanford Pentagon team work together to narrow down the thousands of basketball athletes in South Dakota, to ten.

In a normal year, each group takes a different approach to their next step. The Sanford Pentagon group begins preparation for the evening of the banquet by getting supplies for the banquet and preparing graphics.

KELOLAND Media Group begins to interview and create a story for each of the ten finalists.

The next step is to reveal the ten finalists, usually over a two week period, but this year, the qualifiers are being announced two per day, from April 12-16.

Normally, the finalists would dress up and prepare for a banquet in which they could find out if they won and hear from some big basketball celebrities, but this year, they’ll prepare differently.

The ten nominees, along with South Dakota sports fans will gather in front of their televisions for a special 30 minute show on Friday, April 17.

As of now, four finalists have been announced including O’Gormans Emma Ronsiek, Corsica-Stickney’s Avery Broughton, Sioux Valley’s Max Nielson and Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns.

The remainder of the ten finalists will be announced two per day at 6:20 p.m. on KELO-TV, Tuesday through Thursday.

You can learn about all of the ten finalists and their stories by visiting the South Dakota All-Star page.