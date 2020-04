2019-20 South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Yankton’s Matthew Mors was named the 2020 Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group boy’s player of the year. For Mors, this is something that he has been waiting and working towards.

“It means a lot, because I remember my eighth grade year I was all stayed, but I saw all those guys that were out there getting those big trophies and the big awards, and I wanted to put myself in that position and I did the next year. It really means a lot to win it because it’s something that I’ve been wanting for quite some time and I can’t thank enough people for getting me here,” Matthew Mors said.