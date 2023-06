HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Alexandria and Tabor legion baseball teams earned wins in the WCBA Legion Invitational as pool play concluded Saturday afternoon.

Tabor defeated Hartford-Humboldt 15-4 in five innings in the first game of the day. Post 183 scored three runs in the first, five in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.

Alexandria topped Volga 6-1. Jackson Jarding drove in five runs.

The tournament concludes Sunday with the championship.