SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman senior Alea Hardie leaves South Dakota as one of its greatest high school distance runners. The future Nebraska Cornhusker capped off her decorated career with a nearly perfect final state meet.

As she ran the final stretch of her final high school race, the 1600 meter run, O’Gorman Senior Alea Hardie enjoyed every stride as she crossed the finish line.

“It’s amazing, just to hear the crowd pull me along. That was huge for me. I just knew I had to take it all in, this is my very last chance. I’ve never really ran with a smile like that,” Hardie said.

Hardie capped off a remarkable senior meet winning the 1600 meter run on Saturday, as well as the 800 and 3200 meter runs on Friday, while setting state meet records in each of those title runs.

“In the past, I’ve always been big in cross country, but track was more of my favorite. I thought after that two-mile that I was a little more distance specialized, but I had one last push in the 800. That’s probably my favorite moment so far, because to come away with a five second PR, I’ve been waiting for that for a long time, since freshman year,” Hardie exclaimed. “So to end in the short distances strong, and the long distances, it’s the cherry on top.”

She leaves O’Gorman with 9 individual state track & field titles, and closing her career in Sioux Falls provided the perfect finish to a nearly perfect career.

“It’s hard to describe, I just know I’m grateful, anything can happen. I could be injured, we had covid take it away that one year. So just to have it all come together like this, almost ideal weather, and having my family in the crowd, I couldn’t be happier,” Hardie said.