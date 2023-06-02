ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be the #1 vs. the #3 seed in the class ‘B’ state championship as Alcester-Hudson and Castlewood are headed to the title matchup.

ALCESTER-HUDSON 10, BON HOMME 0

The top-seed in class ‘B’ is headed to the title game, as Alcester-Hudson cruised past Bon Homme, 10-0.

The Cubs put up five runs in the third and four more in the fourth, fueling their victory.

Emma Moller led the way on the mound and at the plate. She pitched all six innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out 13. At the dish, she went 3-4 with a double and two singles.

CASTLEWOOD 6, ARLINGTON 5

Castlewood had a lot more drama in their win. The Warriors scored four runs in the seventh inning, to rally past Arlington, 6-5.

The Warriors opened the seventh with two walks and a single. Mackenzie Everson then delivered a single, cutting the deficit to 5-4 and then came the big swing.

Madeline Horn sent a double to centerfield, plating two more runs and putting Castlewood in front 6-5.

Claire Horn finished the inning and game by allowing no runs in the seventh, as the Warriors picked up the 6-5 win.

Castlewood and Alcester-Hudson will play for the class ‘B’ state championship on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.