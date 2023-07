PHOENIX, AZ (KELO) — The Akichita boys basketball team won the Native American Basketball Invitational this past weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.

The team is made up of ten players from both North Dakota and South Dakota.

They competed against 144 teams from around the world.

Akichita would claim the title with an 85-67 win over OKR Kiowa.

Mark Fasset Jr. was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.