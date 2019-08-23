AirHogs edge Canaries 3-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Usually one run doesn’t decide a game at the Birdcage, but it did on Thursday. The Texas AirHogs (25-65) defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries (35-54) 3-2.

Both teams were tied at two heading into the fourth inning. The game remained tied until the ninth inning. Justin Byrd hit his first home run with the AirHogs and scored all three Texas runs in the game.

Joel Seddon made his debut for the Canaries out of the bullpen. He relieved Keaton Steele who pitched six innings allowing four hits and one earned run. Seddon went 1-2-3 in the seventh and worked out of a bases-loaded jam with nobody out in the eighth. He gave up the game-winning home run to Byrd in the ninth.

Texas scored in the first inning before the Birds came to bat. Byrd singled to lead off the game and came around to score.

The Birds answered in the bottom of the second. Alay Lago hit his 13th home run of the season and tied the game at one. Clint Coulter tripled in the next at-bat and came home on Mike Hart’s sacrifice fly. The Birds led 2-1 after two.

Texas tied the game in the top of the third. Byrd led off the inning with a walk, Javion Randle singled and Byrd scored on Na Chuang’s groundout.

Byrd’s home run in the ninth gave Texas the lead 3-2. The Birds put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, but they couldn’t score. Sioux Falls and Texas will play a rubber match Friday night.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Friday. They will take on the Texas Airhogs in game three of the three-game series. Friday’s game is Buffalo Wild Wings night at the Birdcage. The Birds will also be raffling off game-worn retro jerseys, with the final All-Star Fireworks fireworks show of the season after the game. For more information on game tickets, group outings or promotions, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.