Agent: Cousins, Vikings agree to 2-year contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney made the announcement on his verified Twitter account. Terms were not immediately available. Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018.

He was scheduled to carry a $31 million charge to Minnesota’s salary cap in 2020. The impetus for doing a new deal now was immediate relief for the team and additional security for Cousins. He was fourth in the NFL with a 107.4 passer rating in 2019.

Congrats to @KirkCousins8 on agreeing to a 2 year extension with the @Vikings — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 16, 2020

