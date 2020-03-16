1  of  4
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota

 

Avera

Agent: Cousins, Vikings agree to 2-year contract extension

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

El quarterback de los Vikings de Minnesota Kirk Cousins celebra en el terreno el triunfo en tiempo de extra de su equipo ante los Saints de Nueva Orleans en el duelo de comodín del domingo 5 de enero del 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney made the announcement on his verified Twitter account. Terms were not immediately available. Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018.

He was scheduled to carry a $31 million charge to Minnesota’s salary cap in 2020. The impetus for doing a new deal now was immediate relief for the team and additional security for Cousins. He was fourth in the NFL with a 107.4 passer rating in 2019.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss