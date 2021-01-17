After losing Mahomes, Chiefs and Henne hold off Browns 22-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs forced the Cleveland Browns to punt in the waning minutes Sunday with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes out with a concussion.

Then 35-year-old backup Chad Henne showed some moxie with a long third-down scramble and a fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill with just over a minute left to give the Chiefs a first down and allowing them to run out the clock on a 22-17 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs.

They advanced to their third straight AFC title game and will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.