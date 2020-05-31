Adult Soccer League returns in Sioux Falls but with safety measures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Friday, recreational sports are able to use public parks in Sioux Falls, and leagues can begin their seasons once they’ve received approval from the Parks and Rec department.

The Sioux Falls Adult Soccer league will be the first league back as they kick off their season Sunday.

These fields will no longer be empty soon, as the Sioux Falls Adult Soccer league will finally be back playing.

“You know we knew that we needed to take precautions to be able to slowly start playing again, when and if we could. I would say probably as far back as March we had already started discussing, at least some what, how we could work, and be able to play soccer at the same time,” Sioux Falls Adult Soccer League Co-Director Angelique Verver said.

Every league must submit a COVID-19 plan to the Parks and Rec Department, and get approval for their measures. Each league will be monitored but will also be responsible for themselves.

“We put the onus on the sports associations to monitor their activities, and making sure that the folks that are attending their games understand what the rules are, and also, enforcing those rules,” Parks and Recreation Director Don Kearney said.

For Sioux Falls Adult Soccer, game times have been shortened, there will be 20 minutes between matches to limit interaction, and contactless measures are in place.

“So we’ve switched our throw-ins to kick-ins. We have also done a touch-less check-in. We normally have player cards that the player’s hand in to the referees, now they’re going to just show their player card to the referee,” Sioux Falls Adult Soccer League Co-Director Jennifer Slater said.

Rather than multiple games being played at a time, the league will use a rotating schedule, with one game at a time.

“At 8 a.m. we’ll play here, the 9:30 will play here and then so on. The 11 will go over there, and the 12:30 over there on those two other fields, and then we’ll start over with the rotation,” Slater said.

They hope this will bring some joy to the players, while also keeping them safe.

“Tried to alleviate as much nervousness and worry as we can, but still being able to play the game that we all love,” Verver said.

The Adult Soccer league is asking for no spectators, but isn’t enforcing the rule. But any person wishing to watch must stay 10-yards away from the field at all times.