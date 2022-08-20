SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Beginning yesterday and continuing today at the Avera Human Performance center, adrenaline volleyball hosted a media day for high school volleyball teams around the state.

20 teams in total participated. Each team would get a 15 minute press conference, they had several fun activities for the teams, one of which the players would try and draw a sketch of their coaches on a dry and erase board. Also, some teams got in a practice. It was a very cool and unique atmosphere.

“As we’ve tried to promote the sport of volleyball, I think our mission has been to provide opportunity for as many kids and as many programs as possible. So, we wanted to put on big time press conference type atmosphere to highlight all of the talented kids and teams as volleyball continues to explode in South Dakota,” Founder of Adrenaline Volleyball Darren Tipton said.