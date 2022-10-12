VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Coming off the program’s first ever Sweet 16 appearance, the USD Women’s basketball team will look much different as former Coyotes assistant Kayla Karius takes over as the team’s new Head Coach.

The Coyotes were picked to finish 2nd in the Summit League preseason poll, but they’ll look completely different as they lost all five starters from a year ago.

USD will have to replace 84 percent of its scoring and 77 percent of its minutes played, but they still have plenty of pieces from last year’s team, only they’ll have to adjust to newer and larger roles within the team.

“Just because they maybe weren’t on the floor during the NCAA Tournament run as much as other people were who are no longer with the program, they were still preparing for those games, they were still practicing against the Sweet 16 team every single day. These players know how to compete and they know how to win. It’s just a little bit of a different role, now you’re going to be on the floor with the lights shining bright, and how do we help them transition from that role to the next will be the fun part,” Karius said.

The Yotes will take on Midland at home on November 7th for their season opener.