Adam Vinatieri, NFL’s all-time leading scorer, announces retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton, South Dakota native Adam Vinatieri announced Wednesday that after playing 24 seasons in the NFL, he’s retiring.

The 48-year-old kicker made the announcement Wednesday on the “Pat McAfee Show.” Vinatieri retires as the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points. He made 599 FG’s in his career and won four Super Bowls; three with the New England Patriots and one with the Indianapolis Colts.

Vinatieri played high school football at Rapid City Central. He later went on to play football at South Dakota State and was picked up by New England as undrafted free agent in 1996.