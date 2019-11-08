Adam Thielen unlikely to play week 10 at Dallas Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is likely to miss a couple of games while he recovers from a pulled hamstring, according to CBS Sports.

Thielen injured his hamstring while catching a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in week seven.

The star wideout spent some time away from the field to rehab the injury. He didn’t play in week eight, and left week nine’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after only one quarter.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the injury was not aggravated by playing against the Chiefs, but Thielen still needs more time to recover.

He chose to take himself out of the game because he “felt his hamstring pulling” and did not feel like himself.

After a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in week 10 and the Denver Broncos in week 11, the Vikings have a bye week. It’s possible that fans won’t see Thielen return to the field until after the break.

Teammate Stefon Diggs did not play well in Thielen’s absence on Sunday.

With four targets, Diggs made just one catch in the game for a total of four yards