SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’ve paid any attention to the college basketball scene around the state of South Dakota over the past 7 seasons, you’ve almost certainly heard the name Adam Dykman.

“If he doesn’t get in the gym and get shots up it’s almost like I think he has anxiety because that kid is a workout fien,” Augustana head coach Tom Billeter said of his senior forward.

Born in Freemont, Nebraska that work-man like attitude was first instilled from his father Dave.

“He’s been at the same job for the past 25 years, he wakes up at 2am and goes to work. He’s always been a no excuse guy and it’s like if you want something, you can just go get it. And I had every circumstance where I could and be like okay, I can be a great player. So I just took advantage of it,” Augustana senior forward Adam Dykman said.

After being named Mr. Basketball in the state of Nebraska as a senior, Dykman would head north to play his college ball at South Dakota State. But the Jacks just so happened to have another stretch forward on the roster by the name of Mike Daum.

“They were like yea, you can come in and spilt minutes with Mike and I remember I came and over the summer we came back and we were playing and we were like this kids our best player,” Dykman said of his former teammate.

Dykman felt a change of scenery was necessary.

“I love a lot of things about SDSU but I was like I want to go compete and that was like what I told my Dad. I want to go compete, I want to play, I want to go do things that I know I can do and I just wanted to prove to myself that I could go do that stuff,” Dykman stated.

And that’s when Augustana came into the picture.

“People forget at the time we had Trevor Hanson good bigs and we weren’t 100 percent sure that that was as big of a need as we thought or not but he was just too good to not try and get involved with,” Billeter said.

After two seasons as Jackrabbit, Dykman would start all 30 games during his first year as a Viking. But a month before the start of his junior year, a teammate would fall on his shoulder while diving for a loose ball in practice.

“I remember feeling something and was like that didn’t feel right,” Dykman said. “I was really bummed because I thought I did something.”

Then just weeks later during the first game of the season, Dykman would tear his shoulder in four separate places while attempting to make a block.

“Coach B was like your shoulder made every color, like it was the weirdest thing. He was like I’ve never said anything like it in my life,” Dykman said of his coaches reaction.

“I saw that injury before our trainer, I was the first to see it and Adam goes coach, and he had seen me around injuries before, when I looked in your eyes and saw how you reacted, he said I knew it was bad,” Billeter said with a laugh.

Surgery and a nine month rehab process would follow before he could return to the court for his 5th year of basketball.

“I think it was that year three where I learned a lot about myself and learned how to play for this team and I’ve just continued to just mature over the last two years,” Dykman remarked.

Dykman would be named Second Team All-NSIC South Division during his 6th season of college basketball and thanks to the NCAA allowing every athlete to have an extra year of eligibility, he would end up returning this season for his 7th.

“It’ll be emotional when he’s gone. First of all, he’s been around forever. And number two, he’s the ultimate team guy,” Billeter said. “All he cares about is the team, that’s all he cars about.”

“This year is finally the year where this is like what I’ve worked for my whole life, don’t take anything for granted like practices, being on the road, at home. Again, I just am thankful for where I’m at and it’s just full circle, it’s crazy,” Dykman said. “The hard work has paid off and being apart of a program and a part of guys that really, really care for each other I think has been awesome.”

The Vikings wrapped up the NSIC regular season championship last week with a win over USF and currently enter post season play with a record of 23-2.