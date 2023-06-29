SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Mitchell Post 18’s varsity Legion baseball program is suspended in the wake of what Mitchell Baseball Association President Jason Christensen says is “possible player misconduct.”

According to the varsity team’s online schedule, games have been on hold since Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Christensen sent KELOLAND News a statement saying activities are suspended “on a day-to-day basis pending an inquiry into possible player misconduct.” He went on to say in the statement that since juveniles are involved and it’s a pending investigation, there will be no additional comment.

KELOLAND News also reached out to Mitchell Police to find out more about the investigation that’s putting games on hold. Chief Michael Koster said his department is not involved.

KELOLAND News reached out to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office as well and received a statement saying that “Law Enforcement is aware of the allegations and because they involve juveniles, it would not be appropriate to further comment.”