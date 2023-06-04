Sioux Falls, SD – Neil Lang allowed two hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings on Sunday and got just enough run support as the Canaries topped Gary SouthShore 1-0 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Trevor Achenbach homered with one out in the second inning and that would be enough offense for the Canaries, who improve to 9-13 overall. Lang struck out two en route to his first victory of the season and Angel Lebron collected a four-out save.

Ozzie Martinez went 3-3 to lead the Birds at the plate while Achenbach finished with two hits. Sioux Falls will look to clinch the four-game series when the two teams meet again Monday at 6:35pm.