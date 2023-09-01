Cleburne, TX (CANARIES) – Trevor Achenbach ripped a three-run double in the sixth inning Friday night as the Canaries downed Cleburne 5-2 at La Moderna Field.

The Railroaders got on the board with a solo homerun in the bottom of the fourth but Achenbach’s bases loaded double two innings later put the Birds in front for good.

Clueburne got a run back via RBI single in their half of the seventh, only for Sioux Falls to score twice in the eighth. Jordan Barth raced home on a throwing error and Hunter Clanin added an RBI double.

Barth and Jabari Henry each finished with two hits while Ty Culbreth allowed a run over six innings and struck out five to earn the win. The left-hander is now tied with Pat Mahomes for the third-most pitching victories in franchise history. Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his league-leading 22nd save and help the Canaries move to 50-47 overall.

The Birds will try for a third consecutive victory when the two teams meet again Saturday at 7:06pm.