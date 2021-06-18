Aberdeen Wings roll past Minnesota Magicians in Robertson Cup opener

BLAINE, Minn. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Wings opened their best-of-three Robertson Cup Semifinal series against the Minnesota Magicians on Friday.

It didn’t take long for the top-seeded Wings to strike as Christian Abrams got the scoring started at the 4:03 mark of the first period. Abrams shot from the point found its way through traffic and into the back of the net to give Aberdeen the 1-0 lead.

The next goal of the game wouldn’t come for another 13 minutes. Payton Matsui dropped the puck off to Kyle Gaffney who then skated through the slot and beat Andy Beran to put the Wings up 2-0.

After the Magicians took a penalty, the Aberdeen power play made them pay as Will Arquiett buried his 4th of the playoffs putting the Wings up 3-0.

Minnesota would get on the board in the 2nd period as Hunter Longhi beat Jake Sibell to cut the deficit to 2. But Aberdeen would score the game’s next two goals with Natan Vertes scoring both to make it 5-1, which would be the final score.

Aberdeen takes a 1-0 series lead following the win. The Wings and Magicians meet Saturday at 4:30 as Aberdeen will look to advance to the championship with a win.