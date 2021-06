BISMARCK, N.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Wings looked to pick up the series sweep of Bismarck in the NAHL Central Region Finals Friday night and punch their ticket to the Anderson Cup.

Bismarck jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but in the second period, Aberdeen scored twice within a two minute span to take the 2-1 lead and never looked back, picking up a 3-1 win.

Now Aberdeen will head back to Blaine, Minnesota to defend their 2019 title after last year’s season was cut short due to the pandemic.