ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns this Friday with a class 11B battle between Aberdeen Roncalli and Groton.

Roncalli and Groton will meet on Friday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. You can stream the contest on the Game of the Week page.

GROTON AREA TIGERS

Groton Area is coming off a 7-1 regular season, that saw the Tigers earn the three-seed in the 11B playoffs. However, Wagner would knock off Groton, ending the Tigers season.

Six seniors graduated from last year’s team, all of which were starters for the Tigers. They’ll have their hands full trying to fill those positions.

The biggest gap to fill may be at quarterback, but Groton has their man. The Tigers are turning to junior, Lane Tietz, who has experience. He started a few games as a freshman in 2020.

Groton Area has some athleticism they’ll look to use. Running back, Andrew Marzahn, is expected to have a strong season, following his junior year performance in 2021.

Ethan Gengerke, Tate Larson, Teylor Diegel and Colby Dunker will help fill in that athleticism that the Tigers will look to rely on.

Coach Shaun Wanner made it clear, he wants to see his team continue to get better throughout the season.

Eight seniors and eight juniors will start in the 22 starting positions. Five sophomores and one freshman round out the starting 22 players for Groton Area.

The Tigers could be a team to reckon with as the season goes on. 16 upper-classmen will certainly be a big influence.

ABERDEEN RONCALLI CAVALIERS

Aberdeen Roncalli went 7-3 in 2021. They suffered a 7-6 loss to Beresford in the 11B quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers graduated five seniors and they return 18 starters with nine on offense and nine on defense.

For a team that saw as much success as Roncalli did in 2021, it’s impressive to see such a large number of returning starters. It indicates the Cavs could be in for a strong run in 2022.

Quarterback, Jackson Isakson, is back under center for Roncalli. He threw for 752 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He rushed for an additional 344 yards and two scores.

Maddox May is back in the backfield and he’ll be the main threat to run the ball for Aberdeen Roncalli. He scored five touchdowns last year, while rushing for 445 yards. That was second most on the team.

Defensively, Josh Shaunaman returns for his junior season and this linebacker was something special as a sophomore. Shaunaman led the team with 73 total tackles, including 39 solo. He adds two sacks as well.

Defensive end, Brenden Livermont returns for his senior season. He had 2.5 sacks and 69 total tackles in 2021. That was third most on the team.

Needless to say, the Cavaliers are returning plenty of talent this season. The key will be on the offensive side of the ball.

The Roncalli defense was terrific in the postseason, but their offense wasn’t always as sharp. If their offense can find a high gear, the Cavaliers could be one of the top teams in the state.

Friday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. and you can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play of the contest from one of the top stadiums in the state. The contest will be played at Dacotah Bank Stadium on the campus of Northern State University.