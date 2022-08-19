Click the video player above to see highlights from Friday’s game

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen Roncalli started the season with a victory as they cruised past Groton Area, 38-0.

The Cavaliers jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a one yard quarterback sneak by Jackson Isakson. That was set up by a nice 31 yard catch by Aiden Fisher.

What a grab by Aiden Fisher! It's a 31 yard gain, that help set up a TD run!



6:15 1Q: @Roncalli_FB 6, Groton 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/TpiOdQHiSL — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 20, 2022

Roncalli would add onto their lead with an impressive 20 yard touchdown run by Abe Kretchman.

20 yard touchdown run by Abe Kretchman!



6:20 2Q: @Roncalli_FB 14, Groton Area 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/ttXu0MpGLV — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 20, 2022

Maddox May continued the offensive attack as he took the ball in for a nine yard touchdown.

9 yard touchdown RUN for Maddox May!



2:39 2Q: @Roncalli_FB 20, Groton Area 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/QjkyDOUkzR — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 20, 2022

The Cavs led 20-0 at halftime and they continued their success in the second half, by outscoring Groton 18-0.

Roncalli would go on to earn the 38-0 win over rival, Groton Area.

The Cavaliers will travel to Deuel on on Friday, August 26. Groton Area will play host to Redfield.