Click the video player above to see highlights from Friday’s game
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen Roncalli started the season with a victory as they cruised past Groton Area, 38-0.
The Cavaliers jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a one yard quarterback sneak by Jackson Isakson. That was set up by a nice 31 yard catch by Aiden Fisher.
Roncalli would add onto their lead with an impressive 20 yard touchdown run by Abe Kretchman.
Maddox May continued the offensive attack as he took the ball in for a nine yard touchdown.
The Cavs led 20-0 at halftime and they continued their success in the second half, by outscoring Groton 18-0.
Roncalli would go on to earn the 38-0 win over rival, Groton Area.
The Cavaliers will travel to Deuel on on Friday, August 26. Groton Area will play host to Redfield.