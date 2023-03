SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen BMX rider has qualified to take his racing to the world stage.

Jordon “Mojave” Dahme competed at the UCI World Qualifier in Florida on Friday.

After seven hard laps around the race track, the 36-year-old won the semis in his class to earn his spot representing Team USA.

Dahme says he plans to compete in the 35 plus Men Challenge class in the competition.

Courtesy Jordon Dahme

The world championships are set to go from August 3-13 in Glasgow, Scotland.