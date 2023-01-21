MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The 41st Hanson Classic was played in Mitchell on Saturday, with plenty of marquee games on the docket.

The 5:30 tip-off featured a rematch of last year’s class ‘B’ state championship.

#4 Lower Brule held a 36-30 lead at halftime, but a strong second half lifted #3 De Smet to the win.

The Bulldogs outscored the Sioux, 31-17 in the second half, to claim the 61-53 win.

Damon Wilkinson led the way for De Smet with 19 points. Gavin Thigh added 19 for Lower Brule in the loss.

The 7:00 p.m. tip-off featured the top two teams in the state, as #1 White River crossed paths with #2 Aberdeen Christian.

Similar to the previous game, the contest remained close into halftime. The Knights held a 44-41 lead at the break.

But a tremendous third quarter saw Aberdeen Christian outscore White River, 24-7. That quarter would be the fuel for the Knights on their way to a statement, 87-68 win.

Aberdeen Christian was led by Malek Wieker who added 29 points. Ethan Russell added 23.

White River’s Joe Sayler put on a show with 42 points in the loss.