SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Perhaps the greatest jumper the state has ever seen.

“He thinks he gets his wings, that’s how he can fly,” Sam’s father Brent Rohlfs said.

Guided by love from above.

15 years ago, Aberdeen Central’s Sam Rohlfs life would change forever. His mother, Colleen Rohlfs, would pass away from lung cancer.

“Terrible tragic, Sam was three. Took a Disney trip, you know, it’s still hard. He think he gets his wings, that’s how he can fly. That’s why he’s got the pink bandana. It’s a cancer reminder for his mom,” Brent Rohlfs said of his son.

About three years later, Sam’s father would re-marry bringing together a blended family of seven total children.

“When he was like six or seven you could just tell he had it, he had the it factor and he always had to constantly compete with his older siblings,” Zachary Rohlfs said of his younger brother.

“You were either going to get in the mix, you know, no crying or anything like that. So he had to be tough from a young age and live up to what his older brothers and sisters were doing,” Linda Rohlfs said.

Sam would go on to star for the Golden Eagles on the basketball court and the football field, but track has always been number one.

“I love it the most. Football and basketball, I like them a lot, they just didn’t give me the same feeling and maybe that’s because I have a lot of success in track but I’ve always liked track, it’s been my favorite,” Sam Rohlfs said.

As a junior, Rohlfs would win a state title in both the triple jump and long jump and would successfully defend both titles this season as a senior.

“I can’t explain it in words. To have all these people here to watch and to have all these people here to support, its hard to comprehend. I’ll still be thinking about it a week from now,” Rohlfs said.

“He really has an emotion intelligence for an 18-year-old that you just don’t find. He has a confidence without being arrogant. I’m just proud of how he’s matured over the years,” Sam’s step mom Linda Rohlfs said.

Rohlfs will run and jump at South Dakota State University next season.