BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles improved to 12-0 on the season with a 50-45 defensive win over Brandon Valley on Friday.

The Golden Eagles were led by Brooklyn Kusler who tallied a game high 25. Melanie Jacobs added 9 while Abby Kopecky finished with 10.

Brandon Valley was led by Hilary Behrens who scored a team high 23. Sidney Thue finished with 13.