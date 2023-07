SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Renner, Brandon Valley and Brookings all split double headers on Wednesday.

Aberdeen and Renner played each other, with the Smittys claiming a 12-9 in game one. Post 307 responded with a 12-2 in the second contest.

Brandon Valley and Brookings each won a game. Post 131 won the first game 8-1, while the Bandits earned the split with a 10-4 win in game two.