Aadland’s career night helps lift Augustana past U-Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. – Three Vikings with 17 or more points lifted the Augustana women’s basketball team a weekend sweep, defeating UMary 83-75 inside McDowell Activity Center on Saturday evening.

The Vikings are elevated to 9-5 overall with a 5-5 record in conference play. UMary drops to 10-10 overall and 4-7 within the loop.

Jennifer Aadland secured a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Her 22 points came on 9-of-11 shooting while she also added four assists.

UMary started the game hot, making its first three 3-pointers to jump out to a 9-2 advantage.

Augustana got a few baskets in transition to help cut the early deficit with Vishe’ Rabb and Aadland scoring layups. On the next possession, Lauren Sees found some space to knock down an open 3-pointer.

Rabb helped give the Vikings their first lead of the game after making an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 14-13 with 3:24 remaining in the first quarter.

A physical first quarter allowed both teams to get into the bonus, with the Vikings taking advantage of the Marauders’ physicality, ending the first quarter a perfect five-of-five from the charity stripe to give Augustana a 23-20 advantage.

After giving up the lead with a few minutes remaining in the half, the Vikings found offense, scoring in transition with an outlet pass from Rabb turning into a layup from Aadland to make it 35-all entering halftime.

UMary gained control early in the third quarter, scoring seven straight points to make it 44-37.

However, the Vikings remained determined and went on a 7-0 spurt of their own, starting with a 3-pointer by Sees and back-to-back baskets on the block from Aadland tied the game at 44-all.

The two Vikings would not be done scoring in the quarter as the tandem contributed five more points down the stretch. Aadland hit an open 3-pointer and moments later Sees delivered on a pull-up jumper to take a 53-48 lead with 3:26 to play in the third.

Michaela Jewett scored a basket in transition to give Augustana an eight-point lead at 58-50 to head into the fourth quarter of action.

The Vikings gave the Marauders’ a taste of their own medicine early in the fourth as Rabb and Aadland continued to convert on 3-pointers to extend Augustana’s lead to nine at 67-58.

A hot-shooting quarter for the Vikings came at the right time, shooting 70 percent from the field to extend the Vikings’ lead through the first seven minutes of the final quarter.

Aadland continued to have the hot hand, making shots from basically anywhere on the floor with a basket from the block elevating her career-high to 22 points.

Despite a late 3-pointer from the Marauders, the Vikings prevailed 83-75 to complete the weekend sweep.

Along with Aadland’s 22 points, Rabb scored 18 points while also garnering seven rebounds. Sees contributed 17 points while grabbing nine boards. Jewett, off the bench, was the fourth Viking in double-figure scoring with 11 points, a career-high.

UMary was led by Megan Voit with 24 points while Lexie Schneider and Addison Rozell had seven rebounds apiece.

Up Next

Augustana returns to the Sanford Pentagon hosting Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. The game against Minnesota Duluth will be played Friday, slated for a 5:30 p.m. start. The Vikings will battle against St. Cloud State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.