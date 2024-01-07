FRISCO, TX (KELO) — A popular quote said on Saturday was “I see blue everywhere” and that support for the SDSU football team has rang throughout Frisco.

With the SDSU football team making a return to Frisco, the Jackrabbit fanbase has only increased as success breeds interest, bringing in fans young and old.

“I think South Dakota State has developed a very good rapport with all of its fans. They’ve done a great job cultivating all the ages that come in here. I mean, you see a lot of gray haired people here, too, as well as a lot of younger people,” SDSU 1979 alum Bob Eide said.

Last year, when SDSU was on the verge of the program’s first ever title the SDSU pep rally underestimated the turn out of fans cultivated by the event, but this year the Alumni Association was prepared.

“I think last year just spoke again to that people were blown away at how many fans would show up in Frisco to watch the team. And so, they made adjustments. It’s great, but the atmosphere is what really makes it so great,” SDSU 2006 alum Heidi Mennenga said.

Thousands of fans came to the Pep Rally, now located The Star in Frisco.

“This is a great turnout. I was really pleased to see so many people on the plane down here today. We saw two Grizzly fans and about 135 Jackrabbit fans. And every place we’ve gone, we’ve seen a whole sea of blue people,” SDSU 1986 alum Matt Stanley said.

Former players were also in attendance, as they’re hoping for another Jackrabbit win.

“I respect and understand what these players have committed to, but I never rose to this level. So vicariously, though, I get to feel a little special to see these guys on this stage and have an opportunity to climb the top of the mountain,” Matt Stanley said.

Many fans will be tailgating before the game, more to come from Jackrabbit nation on Sunday.