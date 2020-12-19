A tribute for a South Dakota coaching legend

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota coaching legend got one last send off from the Corn Palace Friday.

Gordie Fosness passed away earlier this week at the age of 85. He coached basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University for 22 years and went on to be inducted to four different Halls of Fame. Today, a processional took him from campus and past the Corn Palace where a few people gathered to pay their respects. Including one of his former players.

“Coach Fosness was one of the greatest guys I know. He wasn’t only a great coach, he was a great person. He was my coach until 1980, but he was my mentor until 2020,” former player Jim Stoebner said.

Fosness took his teams at DWU on to win 351 games and 11 conference titles.