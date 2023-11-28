BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU boasts one of the top running back rooms in the country, averaging 219 yards per game.

“It’s really a talented group, but I think it’s special in who they are and how they work and they’re commitment to each other and the team,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

The group is led by Isaiah Davis. The Joplin, Missouri native was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year as he led the Missouri Valley in rushing yards.

“I watch him on an every day basis do everything right. He shows up early, leaves late, takes care of his body, do yoga, get extra lifts in, study extra film, constantly meeting with coach Rouse about the small details to get better,” Rogers said.

The key to SDSU’s run success may lie in their depth. Amar Johnson rotates with Davis, providing another spark for the Jacks. Third string back, Angel Johnson, also has 296 yards and four scores.

“The person behind you is going to push you. You always have something to look forward to,” SDSU running back Amar Johnson said. “In practice and stuff, you can’t slack around because they’re people coming for your spot.”

The Jackrabbits have plenty of talent in the backfield, but their experience and talent on the offensive line makes life a little easier.

“I think this is the best offensive line that the schools ever had and it’s one of the best FCS o-lines that we’ve ever seen,” Rogers said.

“We like to take a lot of credit for them, but they make us look really good,” SDSU offensive lineman Mason McCormick said. “Sometimes we don’t do things the best way, but they still find a way to make a play.”

“They make us look good, but at the end of the day we also make them good just reading the holes and all of that,” Johnson said. “Running behind people like that, you’ve got to take advantage of that while you can.”