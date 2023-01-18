VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD men’s basketball head coach Eric Peterson suffered multiple bodily injuries during the holiday season.

Peterson made his return to Vermillion on Saturday against SDSU.

Assistant coach Patrick Eberhart was the acting head coach while Peterson was absent.

Coach Peterson was still involved with plenty of game planning, during his time away. Now, the head coach is just glad he’s back with his team.

“It was great having him back this week, just getting to see him again and getting back to normal as a team,” USD guard Paul Bruns said.

“It was a really special day to be around those guys and outside of getting married or having kids, honestly it was one of the best days of my life, and I can honestly say that. And those guys don’t know, I needed them way more than they needed me at that point,” USD head coach Eric Peterson said. “They were faced with something different this week and ultimately I think it will make us better even though we might have taken a little step back.”

The Coyotes return to action on Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m. They’ll host the Denver Pioneers.