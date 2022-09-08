SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana defense was the second best scoring defense in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference last season. This year they return eight starters, including standout defensive back, Eli Weber.

Weber was recruited from the small town of Dawson, Minnesota, to play football for Augustana as a freshman in 2017.

“I always tell people I was a terrible recruit. I didn’t go on visits, I barely went to any camps, I didn’t text back, I didn’t call back and I was just living in high school and doing my thing,” Eli Weber said.

“I think the humble approach he took to himself, really helped him grow closer to others. When he got here, he was a great athlete and now he’s a great safety and a great athlete,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said.

Weber would redshirt in 2017, but it didn’t take long for the coaching staff to notice his talent.

“He was making plays as a freshman, that freshman don’t make. He’s just got a sense for the football and the young man loves the game, loves the game with passion,” Olszewski said.

2018 saw Weber play in all 11 games and in 2019, he would become the starting defensive back, where a game sealing interception against rival USF, would help make his name known.

“Guys around me made me better and I was just able to play more free. When you don’t have to think about what you’re doing and you can just go and do it, you’re able to make more plays and be in the right position,” Weber said.

“He was already established as a great player, prior to that play. He was not only a leader on our football team, but respected throughout the league. That’s just when everybody else knew his name,” Olszewski said.

Weber earned First Team All-NSIC honors in 2021 and this year, was named the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year. Those honors have helped push his name into the NFL ranks, where he’s received plenty of attention.

“He’s had just about every team inquire about him at this point and many have been to camp already. That’s not our job to determine, that’s theirs and as far as attention and scouting, he’s absolutely on the radar. He was last year already. They were all asking last year, if he’s coming back or not. We’re really grateful that he did and we’ll see where God’s journey is for him,” Olszewski said.

Along with being a First Team All-NSIC member twice, Weber has also earned Academic All-NSIC selections in 2018 and 2021.