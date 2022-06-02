SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Dell Rapid Quarriers came into the 2022 baseball season as the defending Class B state champions, but would have to sustain that success without their best player.

“We knew it was going to be tough and then it got a little more difficult when Austin went down with Tommy John surgery. So we just wanted to make sure we stayed hungry and kept working hard. It proves that it’s hard to win,” Dell Rapids head coach Danny Miller said right before he was soaked with a bath of ice.

“It’s so hard to win, it’s so hard to win and we knew it was going to be hard to win again, even harder than it was last year and it’s just a resilient team.”

Dells would defeat Parkston in the quarters, then Madison in the semifinals, setting up a match up with Dakota Valley in the championship.

“It was an interesting game, I think we got a little too comfortable early when we got up 4-0 and then all of the sudden they punched us right in the stomach and we both had to grind it out for a while.

A 3-run Randy Rosenquist triple in the 2nd would tie things up at 4 a piece. That’s when Brayden Pankonen would enter the game.

“I’m usually only a relief guy so you can either get put in an absolutely terrible situation or an okay one with a runner on first or something but you just have to be up to the challenge no matter what it is,” Dell Rapid’s junior soon to be senior Brayden Pankonen said.

Pankonen would pitch 8 and 1 thirds innings giving up just one run while also knocking in 2 base runners in the 11th inning on his way to an MVP performance.

“It’s going to be sad not playing with Austin, Landon, Aiden, all the seniors, just not having them around. Especially for me I’m just so close with all of them. It’s just going to be sad mainly that the seasons over not having them anymore,” Pankonen said.

“I’m just proud to coach them, I’m so proud to coach these guys and it’s a lot of the same guys last year, some new guys, we had some injuries, we had guys step up that had to find new roles in the post season because healthy guys came back but we just continued to fight and it’s just a selfless, selfless team,” Miller remarked about this team.