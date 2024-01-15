SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One week ago, Kalen DeBoer was coaching in the College Football Playoff national championship game for the first time with Washington. Now, he’s the head coach of one of the sport’s biggest brands: Alabama.

“It’s a privilege to be chosen to be in this role,” DeBoer said. “It’s one I don’t take lightly.”

The Milbank native was introduced as the leader of the Crimson Tide Saturday afternoon. DeBoer takes over the program with the most national titles in the poll era at 13, including six over the last 15 years.

“When I look at the places that I want to be, it’s about winning championships,” DeBoer said. “That’s an expectation that I cannot wait and accept as a privilege to try to uphold winning SEC championships, winning national championships. That’s expectation and a love and an interest that I’ve always had.”

The 49-year-old is no stranger to national championships. He won three NAIA national titles in five seasons as the head coach of his alma mater USF. With five stops in between the Cougars and the Tide, DeBoer’s travels have taken him far and wide.

“That’s what I love about my journey is that it was never about getting to a place like Alabama,” DeBoer said. “It’s always been about enjoying the moment and just love and football, loving the parents of the game.

Prior to getting the head coaching position with USF, DeBoer served as an assistant coach with the Coo and Washington High School in Sioux Falls.

“Coaching, I think, is something I knew I wanted to do and I loved high school coach,” DeBoer said. “I did for two years. I thought I saw myself doing that forever. I got sucked into the college football world and here we are.”

DeBoer orchestrated one of the biggest turnarounds in the nation with the University of Washington the last two years. After inheriting a 4-8 team, he went 25-3 and coached in his fifth national title game in nine years as a head coach. The decision to leave Seattle for Tuscaloosa was one he didn’t make lightly.

“This was one of the few places, maybe the only place, that I would have ever left to come coach at because I understand what Alabama football is all about,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer holds a 104-12 record as a head coach. Alabama opens the season at home against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.