DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids boys basketball team began of a three year streak of reaching the state tournament in 2019, but that was snapped in the spring of 2022, when the Quarriers fell in region play. Now, they’re looking to get back to state and they’ll have a familiar name leading the team.

Ty Hoglund etched his name as one of the best basketball players in Dell Rapids history, following a standout career as a Quarrier. Hoglund took his talents to Mitchell, to play for Dakota Wesleyan.

The sharp shooting left hander collected more than 2,600 points in his four years in Mitchell, but as he prepared for graduation, the COVID-19 Pandemic began.

“I graduated in 2020, kind of in the middle of COVID and basketball just kind of stopped in my life. I quickly realized, that wasn’t how it was supposed to be,” Hoglund said.

After a year, Hoglund found himself with an opportunity to become the head coach at his former high school, Dell Rapids.

“When this opportunity came about, I knew it was something I wanted to come back and do. I hopped on the opportunity and I’m very lucky for how it played out,” Hoglund said.

Basketball has come full circle for Hoglund as he’s now able to give back as a coach. His goal is to empower his players, which is the same thing he got from his college coach, Matt Wilber.

“He was a players coach. He had really great relationships with all of his players and I think that’s why guys played so hard for him. I took that and I brought that here, just to be a players coach and want the best for my guys,” Hoglund said.

“He kind of gives off the vibe that he is there truly for us. Just to give us a good experience,” Dell Rapids senior Brayden Pankonen said.

Now, Hoglund and Quarriers have their eyes on a return trip to the state tournament and they’ll look to use the leadership of their eight seniors to do so.

“We just want to put ourselves in a position to win games and if I can help that in any sort of way and build their confidence, so we can get over that hump and take the next step to a state tournament, I think that’s kind of our goal for our season,” Hoglund said.

“The fact that he cares as much as he does, I can’t thank him enough for that, because that’s ultimately what I want from my coach. Especially my senior year, he’s going to try to get us in the right place and push us in the right direction,” Pankonen said.

Dell Rapids opens the season on Friday when they host West Central.

You can hear from the Quarriers and 18 other teams in our High School Basketball Preview Show, which airs on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.