CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Augustana) — The No. 17-ranked Augustana wrestling team defeated No. 8 Indianapolis and No. 18 NSU on the first day of the NWCA National Duals Friday afternoon. The Vikings are now 5-3 on the season, including three wins against the Wolves.

No. 17 Augustana 36, No. 8 Indianapolis 13

Starting at 125 pounds, the Vikings pushed the pace of the dual. Jaxson Rohman earned a 12-0 shutout victory to earn a bonus point for AU. Rohman collected a pair of takedowns, four nearfall points, and a pair of stall points to clean up.

The momentum carried to 133, as Jack Huffman made quick work of his opponent, delivering a first period pin to give the Vikings a 10-0 advantage through two bouts.

At 141, Hunter Burnett mounted an impressive comeback, earning a second period pin after falling behind 7-1 in the first period. The win was as impressive as it was important, pushing the Viking lead to 16-0.

After a pair of UIndy wins brought them within 16-9, Tyler Wagener got AU back on track, earning two takedowns and 12 nearfall points in just two periods to earn an 18-1 tech fall and build the Viking lead up to 21-9.

In the final three matches, the Viking muscle became apparent. Cade Mueller and Max Ramberg earned a tech fall and major decision, respectively, and combined to win by a total of 30-1 at 184 and 197. Max Balow delivered the finishing touches on the victory, recording a pin in the first period to cap off the dominant effort.

No. 17 Augustana 29, No. 18 Northern State 9

Just like their earlier match, the Vikings set the tone early, as Rohman recorded a major decision victory at 125 pounds to give AU a 4-0 lead. Rohman earned two takedowns, two nearfall points, and a riding point to earn the bonus point.

At 141, Burnett tacked on a bonus point with a major decision of his own. He earned takedowns in all three periods and a third period escape to put the Vikings ahead 8-3.

The upset of the day came at 149 pounds. In a matchup of top 10 wrestlers, Larson came out on top, defeating No. 1 Wyatt Turnquist 3-2 to grow the Viking lead to 11-3. Larson earned a takedown in the first 30 seconds of his match for his lone points, but it would be enough to hold off Turnquist.

Starting at 165, the Vikings rattled off bonus point after bonus point. At 165, Wagener had three takedowns, an escape, and a riding point to win a major decision at 11-3. Gunderson won by major decision, 15-3, at 174, recording four takedowns, a reversal, and a riding point to put away Tyler Voorhees.

The Vikings earned a pair of tech falls at 184 and 197, starting with Mueller at 184. He was dominant in a 15-0 victory, recording a takedown and 12 nearfall points in 2:23 of action to close the victory. At 197, Ramberg showed efficiency as well, recording a takedown and four nearfall points in the first before matching that and adding a reversal in the second period to close the Viking victories.

Full Results

No. 17 Augustana 36, No. 8 Indianapolis 13

125: No. 1 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Nathan Smith (UINDY) (Maj. 12-0)

133: Jack Huffman (AUG) over Nick Varanelli (UINDY) (Fall 1:53)

141: No. 11 Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Ray Rioux (UINDY) (Fall 4:30)

149: No. 6 Jackson Hoover (UINDY) over No. 10 Cael Larson (AUG) (Dec. 8-6)

157: Owen Zablocki (UINDY) over Payton Handevidt (AUG) (Fall 1:44)

165: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Logan Farnell (UINDY) (TF 18-1)

174: No. 6 Trey Sizemore (UINDY) over Coy Gunderson (AUG) (Maj. 14-2)

184: No. 7 Cade Mueller (AUG) over Owen Butler (UINDY) (TF 16-1)

197: Max Ramberg (AUG) over Phoenix Rodgers (UINDY) (Maj. 14-0)

285: Max Balow (AUG) over Jay Thompson (UIndy) (Fall 1:34)



No. 17 Augustana 29, No. 18 Northern State 9

125: No. 1 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Landen Fischer (NSU) (Maj. 9-1)

133: Teagan Block (NSU) over Jack Huffman (AUG) (Dec. 5-4)

141: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Braydon Mogle (NSU) (Maj. 10-2)

149: No. 10 Cael Larson (AUG) over No. 1 Wyatt Turnquist (NSU) (Dec. 3-2)

157: Devin Bahr (NSU) over Payton Handevidt (AUG) (Dec. 2-0)

165: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Chase Bloomquist (NSU) (Maj. 11-3)

174: Coy Gunderson (AUG) over Tyler Voorhees (NSU) (Maj. 15-3)

184: No. 7 Cade Mueller (AUG) over Mason Fey (NSU) (TF 15-0)

197: Max Ramberg (AUG) over Ryan Hirschkorn (NSU) (TF 16-1)

285: Nathan Schauer (NSU) over Max Balow (AUG) (Dec. 4-2)

Up Next

The Vikings will take on No. 3 Lander in the semifinals, with action slated to start at 11 a.m., on Saturday.