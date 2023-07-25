YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a professional golfer, playing a par three, you have a 2,500 to one chance of hitting a hole in one. As an amateur, that number climbs to 12,500 to one. Those odds were not just defied, but shattered earlier this month by a pair of friends from Yankton.

Ward Youngblom and his friend Kyler Johnson can often be found on the links, which makes it no surprise that they took part in an annual tournament in Yankton on July 1.

“We play golf together, every now and then. This White Whale tournament came up here at Fox Run and it was a nice Saturday, so we decided to sign up and play,” Ward Youngblom said.

The two began their day on hole one and they didn’t have to wait long for the par three fourth.

“Mine had a little draw to it and I thought, ‘that’s going to be pretty darn good’. It lands right in front of the green and rolls up,” Kyler Johnson said. “I reached down to grab my tee and I look up and it disappears. I didn’t think much of it. I thought maybe it went behind the pin.”

“Like he said, it just kind of disappeared, but it just doesn’t happen every day, so you assume it’s behind the pin or over a little ridge. It was just a too good to be true kind of thing,” Youngblom said.

“I went over and grabbed my range finder. I was going to look at it, well I didn’t have time, Ward fires his and his is a great looking shot, it never left the pin,” Johnson said.

“I hit and it was a nice shot. I thought, ‘that one’s close to’. Honestly I just figured we had two balls up close to the pin,” Youngblom said.

The group proceeded down the cart path, thinking a pair of biridies were a possibility, but what they found, was completely unexpected. “We get about a third of the way down the fairway and I take off running. Brian Anderson meets me up at the green and we look in there and it’s one ball on top of the other,” Johnson said.

According to the PGA website, Youngblom and Johnson overcame 17-million to one odds, creating a once in a lifetime moment for the two friends.

“You’ll never forget about it. Just being the first hole in one, but then for it to be extra special having two of them back-to-back, with a good friend of yours, is a little extra special,” Youngblom said.