HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — There were several tight races at I-90 Speedway Saturday night.

In the Hobby Stock feature, it’s Tracy Houleska with the win.

Moving to the B mod feature, Dustin Kruse picks up the victory.

In a photo finish, Colby Klaasen edges out Ron Howe for the win.

Hartford’s Lee Goos Jr. outlasts 19 other drivers to earn first place.

In the tri-state late models, Chad Olsen, from Hendricks, Minn., claimed the title.