A new quarterback and a new class, Tea Area football is adjusting to change

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — As with any year, replacing key members from a state championship team will be a challenge, and the Tea Area Titans are no exception.

“We graduated a really good senior class, I think there was 14 of them. We have 12 seniors this year, most of them played last year so we have some experience coming back. You know, we lost some key players so, in these early games we’re going to have to see what people can do,” Tea Area head coach Craig Clayberg said.

Of the many holes the Titans must fill, there’s maybe none more glaring than at the quarterback. With two year starter Austin Lake gone, senior Cael Lundin is the next man up.

“I know I’m surrounded by the right guys, I know I’m in a position to be great and I know my guys trust me. So, I just want to do what I’m supposed to do, do what I know I can do and am capable of and just have fun and enjoy it. I mean, why not?” Starting quarterback Cael Lundin said.

Along with new faces taking hold of new roles, the Titans have made the jump from up 11A to 11AA.

“It’s going to be fun playing some different teams but you know, when we played in class A we played some tough teams week in and week out. So, we’re kind of used to it. I just think now with the bigger schools they’re going to have a lot more players to choose from than we do, injuries come into play,” Clayberg stated. “So, hopefully we can stay healthy and have a good season.”

Regardless of class and no matter the competition, the coaching staff has continued to preach the same message.

“Pound sand, pound sand and be aggresive as possible. They are very clear on not being friends on the field, thats for sure. Thats been the entire code for the entire time I’ve played here and I definitely have that just engrained or just nailed into my brain,” Two-way starter Thomas Ostrem said.

“We know we’re good enough, we know we’re just as good as anybody else, that’s why we’re here. Just kind of do what we do and we feel confident in our abilities so we’ll be fine,” Lundin said.

In Tea, Tanner Castora, Keloland Sports.