BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The SDSU Football team clinched their first outright Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship in school history with a win over Illinois State in their regular season finale on Saturday. While those on the field get their due credit, the Jacks’ success isn’t possible without those people behind the scenes putting in their work.

“This is what I want to do for the rest of my life, I want to be in football, I want to coach football. To get to where I want to be, you got to work; and every coach here can tell you if you’re a G.A., you’ve got to put in the work and kind of pay your dues to get to where they are,” SDSU Graduate Assistant Chuck Case stated.

After playing DIII football on the east coast, and spending last year on the Northern Illinois staff, Chuck Case took a job as an Offensive Graduate Assistant here in Brookings.

On game days I’m up in the booth with Coach Lujan and Coach Meyers tracking down and distance, the play we run, the coverages that they run defensively and then I’ll take notes. So if they blitz on a certain play, I’m typing that in,” Case said.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The 4 GA’s on the Jackrabbit staff go over every team practice, charting every play.

“So Gus, this is his first year playing center, so during spring ball I was charting every snap he took and where it was so we could work on location and work on accuracy of the snap,” Case told.

The position calls for hours on end studying the Jacks upcoming opponents.

“You’re watching the film over and over and over, you might watch the same clip 20 times,” Case told.

And every week requires multitasking.

“From starting today which is Tuesday, until Sunday morning really, I’m already working on the next opponent while still showing the defense for this weeks opponent,” Case remarked.

While Case deals with on the field situations, SDSU Director of Operations Jon Shaeffer handles everything off.

“Basically do everything that’s not X’s and O’s related”, Shaeffer stated.

From coordinating with boosters, to facility usage involving practice schedules, to setting up meals for the players six days a week, to mapping out travel situations for road games making sure close to 135 people have a place to sleep, Shaeffer’s presence is vital.

“My role gives me the opportunity to make an impact on everyone on this team and that’s exciting,” Shaeffer said.

But his role doesn’t stop there. While he greatly impacts the current team, Shaeffer is also the Director of On-Campus Recruiting, helping recruits and their families get a hotel, meals and game tickets, to setting up meetings with future professors in their choice of major.

Saturday is executing the plan. You spend all week making a plan just like our coaches do game planning wise, now you just have to execute the plan,” Shaeffer said.

“We do have great players here but they’re better men. So, spending time with them and building those genuine relationships, that’s the best part,” Shaeffer stated.