SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a blast from the past each week on SportsZone Saturday as we dig into the KELOLAND Sports archives.

This week, we look back at the girls basketball championship from 1982.

The girls basketball championships from 41 years ago featured Pierre and Yankton in the Huron Arena.

The game was tight throughout, but ultimately, it was the Governors who went on claim the class ‘A’ state championship 43-37. That title was part of a big run for the Govs.

They reached the state tournament seven seasons in a row from 1977 to 1983, though 1982 was they lone title. To top it off, the Pierre cheerleaders also claimed the Spirit of Six award year.

The class ‘B’ state tournament was an even closer contest. The game pitted Salem against Castlewood and it came down to the wire.

Salem came out with the narrow 42-39 win over Castlewood, earning them their first ever state championship.