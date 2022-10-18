SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football teams have been preparing for the playoffs since the calendar made the change from September to October.

However, for teams in 11B and 9-man, the preparation is over, as playoff football begins in just two days.

64 teams will take to the field on Thursday, October 20 in the state’s four smallest classes. 32 teams will advance to next week’s quarterfinals.

Here’s a look at the four classes:

CLASS 11B

Above is a look at the 11B playoff matchups for the first round.

Teams to Watch

When you look at teams to watch, there are some obvious teams to keep an eye on like Winner, Elk Point-Jefferson, Aberdeen Roncalli, Mount Vernon/Plankinton and McCook Central/Montrose. Those are the top five seeds.

The fun part is always look for those teams that could make noise, even if they’re a little lower seeded.

There are two teams that I’m keeping an eye on and that includes Deuel and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan.

The Seahawks are an obvious team with their annual pedigree. This year, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan has had to face some adversity with injuries. They are still 5-3 and finding a way to play some tough football.

Deuel is 7-1 this season. Their lone loss came to Aberdeen Roncalli in the second game of the season. It was a 14-7 loss to the Cavs, who went on to an undefeated season.

Games to Watch

Speaking of Deuel, I think they’ll have a very fun game to watch in the first round. The Cardinals will host St. Thomas More. The winner of that game will potentially meet Winner, but first things first, someone has to win a tough game in Deuel.

Another game that should be really good is Sioux Valley vs. McCook Central/Montrose. The two teams met just three weeks ago, with the Cougars picking up a narrow 18-14 win. Now the two will meet in the playoffs. This one should be good!

The last game to keep a close eye on will feature Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central against Redfield. The Blackhawks and Pheasants haven’t played each other this season.

CLASS 9AA

Here’s a look at the 9AA playoff bracket:

Teams to Watch

There are several favorites in 9AA including Wall, Hamlin, Hanson, Elkton-Lake Benton and Howard. Those teams are the top five seeds, but there are also a few other teams to keep a close eye on.

Bon Homme is a dangerous team, who has explosive talent on the offensive side of the ball. They are the eight seed, but last year, Platte-Geddes was the nine seed and ran their way to a state championship.

Parkston was a semifinalist last season and they could make a little run again this year. They finished 7-1 this year, after playing a challenging slate of games.

Games to Watch

There are eight games being played in the first round of the playoffs in 9AA, but there are two games that look to be very good contests.

First is the 8 vs. 9 game between Bon Homme and Ipswich. The two teams haven’t played this season, but they are both talented teams with strong records, which should make for a close contest.

The other game to keep an eye on is Florence/Henry vs. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy. These two teams played a week ago with the Phoenix picking up a 36-14 win. In most cases, however, the second time two teams meet, the game is closer and that’s what I’m banking on, as I expect this matchup to be a close one.

CLASS 9A

Class 9A gets underway on Thursday as well. Here’s a look at the first round meetings.

Teams to Watch

The obvious teams to watch for in 9A is the top three seeds in Wall, Lyman and Gregory. This class may have a favorite, unlike the other classes. Wall is the lone unbeaten and the other three classes each have multiple undefeated teams. That’s something to watch for in 9A.

There are several teams that I’m keeping an eye on including Wolsey-Wessington, Castlewood, Philip, Harding County/Bison, Alcester-Hudson and Canistota.

Of all those teams, I think the nine seeded Hawks from Canistota are a team to watch for. They’ve played a loaded schedule that saw them finish 4-4. Every single team that Canistota played this season, reached the playoffs at one of the three 9-man levels. Their opponents combined record is 49-23.

Having played a challenging schedule, the Hawks should be ready for more challenging games in the playoffs.

Games to Watch

There are three games that I expect to be close contests come Thursday.

Those three include Alcester-Hudson vs. Canistota, Harding County/Bison vs. Chester Area and Castlewood vs. Timber Lake.

Of those three, I really think the Alcester-Hudson vs. Canistota game should be close. The Cubs are 7-1 this season and have played strong football all year, but as mentioned above, they’ll now play a battle-tested Canistota team.

CLASS 9B

The fourth and final class to begin playoff football on Thursday in 9B. Here’s a look at their bracket:

Teams to Watch

There are two clear favorites in 9B and you can decide which one is the true favorite, I don’t know if there is a clear number one favorite quite yet.

Herreid/Selby Area and Hitchcock-Tulare are both 8-0 and they have just ran through their opponents this season.

However, there are five other teams worth mentioning. Sully Buttes, Corsica-Stickney, Kadoka Area, De Smet and Dell Rapids St. Mary are the teams I’m watching.

DRSM has had a lot of injuries which has kind of derailed the success they were hoping to have. With that being said, the Cardinals have found a way in back-to-back seasons to play their best football in the playoffs. They won the championship last year as a five seed.

The other four teams have had strong seasons and they appear to be the teams to watch for, that could upend one of the top teams.

Games to Watch

There are two games that I think will feature high competitive matchups in 9B.

The first is the 8 vs. 9 matchup between two teams that are 4-4. Avon will host Faulkton at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The next game to watch is Faith vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary. As the 7 vs. 10 game, we’ll see two teams with similar seed points.

Anything can happen whenever two teams meet that normally don’t play each other. That goes for both games to watch in 9B.

Thursday’s Coverage

The KELOLAND SportsZone is on Thursday this week. 12 games will be featured on KELO-TV, including seven from across the four playoff classes.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone will air on Thursday, October 20 at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

You can also livestream a non-playoff game in Sioux Falls, between #2 Harrisburg and #3 O’Gorman.

That game will stream on KELOLAND.com at 6 p.m.