A list of local players sign NFL free agent deals

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO)- Many players from South Dakota or from South Dakota colleges are signing free agent contracts in the NFL. Here is a list below:

South Dakota State Players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Only ten minutes after the NFL Draft came to an end, Brookings native and former SDSU running back Mikey Daniel, signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniel made the switch from running back to full back which is the position we assume he will play at the next level.

As an undrafted free agent, Daniel will have a tough road ahead of him, but will still have the chance to play with an NFL team next season.

Just like his former teammate, SDSU full back Luke Sellers has signed a contract as a free agent with the Detroit Lions.

The two full backs were expected to land a spot in the undrafted free agency as the amount of full backs in this years draft was low.

SDSU linebacker Christian Rozeboom is the most recent player to reach the NFL via a free agent contract.

Rozeboom will be signing with the Los Angeles Rams and will hope to land a spot on the roster of the Rams this fall.

Augustana’s Jake Lacina

Augustana’s offensive center Jake Lacina will continue his career as a Viking as he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Lacina won the 2019 Rimington Award for the best center in division two. Lacina could be a good addition to the Vikings’ offensive line.

As an undrafted free agent, Lacina will need to work hard to find a spot on the Vikings roster come this fall.

University of South Dakota

The University of South Dakota has a new player in the NFL as defensive lineman Kameron Cline has signed to play with the Indianapolis Colts.

USD defensive lineman Kameron Cline is heading to the Colts https://t.co/pOuReoGhg5 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 26, 2020

Cline leaves USD with 7 sacks and 67 total tackles. Cline also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles in a successful career with the Coyotes.