8-man shootout: Iowa high school playoff football game ends 108-94

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — It was a record-setting day at the Iowa high school football semifinals on Thursday. Remsen-St. Mary’s and Montezuma combined to score a state record 202 points, with Remsen posting a 108-to-94 win in the eight-player game. Montezuma is the first team in state history to score at least 90 points, and lose. St. Mary’s outscored the Braves 38-28 in the third quarter alone.

“Once you got into the third quarter, you’re like, oh, this is a lot of scoring. That third quarter took forever too, so I kind of knew right around that third quarter, once we got up to 66-66 this is going to be something that’s really odd,” Hawks head coach Tim Osterman said.

Remsen-St. Mary’s will play Fremont Mills in next Thursday’s championship game.

We dive into the record-setting numbers from yesterday’s game, tonight on KELOLAND News.