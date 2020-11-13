8-man shootout: Iowa high school playoff football game ends 108-94

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
masters report

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — It was a record-setting day at the Iowa high school football semifinals on Thursday. Remsen-St. Mary’s and Montezuma combined to score a state record 202 points, with Remsen posting a 108-to-94 win in the eight-player game. Montezuma is the first team in state history to score at least 90 points, and lose.  St. Mary’s outscored the Braves 38-28 in the third quarter alone.

“Once you got into the third quarter, you’re like, oh, this is a lot of scoring.  That third quarter took forever too, so I kind of knew right around that third quarter, once we got up to 66-66 this is going to be something that’s really odd,” Hawks head coach Tim Osterman said.

Remsen-St. Mary’s will play Fremont Mills in next Thursday’s championship game.  

We dive into the record-setting numbers from yesterday’s game, tonight on KELOLAND News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests