VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre Governors have once again reached the top of class 11AA, following a dominant 35-7 win over Yankton.

The victory marks Pierre’s seventh straight 11AA state championship, setting a new record which was previously held by West Central.

Friday’s game had a slow start for both teams, until late in the first quarter.

Pierre got into the endzone in the final minute of the first with a seven yard touchdown run by Trey Lewis.

After forcing a punt, the Governors were backed up to their one yard line. That’s when Jett Zabel connected on a 99 yard touchdown to Cade Kaiser.

That seemed to be the big spark the Govs needed. They added two more touchdowns in the second. That included another Lewis touchdown run and a touchdown pass from Kaiser to George Stalley.

Pierre carried a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Both teams exchanged scores in the second half, which is what helped the Governors tally a 35-7 win.

The Pierre defense was impressive in the victory, holding Yankton to just 241 total yards and 70 on the ground.

The Governors also tallied two sacks and three interceptions in the win.

Offensively, Lewis led the way with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns. That helped him to be named the Joe Robbie MVP for the game.

Kaiser rushed for 63 yards, threw for 78 yards, caught 99 yards and added three touchdowns, helping him be named the games outstanding back.

Matthew Brewer was named the game’s outstanding lineman.

Pierre concludes their seventh straight title season with an 11-1 record.